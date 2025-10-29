VMC Sets Up 41 Relief Camps As Cyclone Montha Batters Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: As heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha lashed Vijayawada, the Municipal Corporation swung into action with large-scale relief and safety measures. City mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said that a total of 41 rehabilitation centres have been set up across the city’s three Assembly constituencies for residents of hilly and vulnerable areas.

According to figures available on Wednesday, 349 residents have taken shelter at these centres — 178 in Circle-I, 115 in Circle-II, and 53 in Circle-III. The mayor stated that the corporation is fully committed to supporting those affected by the rains. Each relief camp has been equipped with toilets and round-the-clock medical assistance provided through the District Medical and Health Office. Many residents are taking meals at these centres, while some are staying overnight.

VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra said that civic teams are working continuously to ensure that rainwater does not stagnate on the roads. High-powered air-tech machines, gulpers, oil engines, and motor pumps are being deployed across Bhavanipuram, Governorpet, Surya Rao Peta, Jammichettu Centre, Prasadampadu, and other low-lying areas. Four pump sets have been stationed near the Government Hospital in Governorpet to prevent flooding and ensure unhindered access for patients.

The commissioner added that silt removal from drains and desilting of outfall channels are being carried out on a war footing. Around 93 uprooted trees were cleared from city roads following Tuesday night’s gales, and more than 500 people were shifted to safer locations.

During a field visit, Dhyanachandra inspected Bandar Road, Loyola College Road, Eluru Road, Bharathi Nagar, and Fortune Murali Park areas. He directed officials to remove fallen trees immediately and instructed monsoon response teams to remain on high alert across the city.