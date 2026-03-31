VMC Rolls Out Mist Vehicles, Pushes Cleanliness Drive

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has intensified its cleanliness drive to retain its ‘Super Swachh League City’ status while extending support to nearby municipalities in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

NTR district collector and VMC special officer Dr G. Lakshmisha said the corporation will guide mentee towns such as Akiveedu, Samarlakota, Chintalapudi, Narsapuram and Gollaprolu in adopting effective sanitation practices and awareness campaigns.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Command Control Room under the chairmanship of commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, he stressed the need for stronger public participation to improve cleanliness standards.

To address air pollution, the VMC has introduced six mist vehicles to reduce dust and particulate matter at busy junctions and high-traffic areas. Officials said the vehicles will be deployed daily to improve air quality.

Additional commissioner (Projects) Dr D. Chandrasekhar, chief medical and health officer Dr K. Arjun Rao, chief city planner K. Sanjay Ratnakumar, chief engineer in-charge P. Satyakumari, superintending engineer (Works) V. Chandrasekhar, biologist Kameshwar Rao and other officials attended the meeting.