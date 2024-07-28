VMC partners with C40 to tackle city’s climate changes

At the meeting, the C-40 representatives and the VMC officials discussed the climate change patterns that affect Vijayawada city such as heavy rainfall and temperature extremes. On the occasion, the C-40 team made a presentation on the sectors contributing to climate change, the areas prone to flooding due to excessive rainfall and the areas that are experiencing problems due to high temperatures in the city.

“Our collaboration with VMC aims to integrate climate considerations in the planning, implementation, and delivery of municipal services in the city while supporting the reporting of climate action information to national and international platforms,” the C40 team explained.

The VMC additional commissioner (projects), K.V. Satyavathi said the VMC was taking all requisite measures to mitigate climate change challenges in Vijayawada. The VMC additional commissioner (general), Dr A. Mahesh said that based on the recommendations made by the C-40 team, the civic body would increase the green cover by planting more saplings to reduce pollution levels and bring down the increasing temperatures in the city.