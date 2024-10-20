VMC opens 24/7 control room to assist people in low-lying areas

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has set up a 24/7 control room at the municipal corporation office, as irrigation department officials have sounded an alert for residents living downstream of Prakasam Barrage. The flood discharge from the barrage is expected to exceed one lakh cusecs on Sunday.

On Saturday, VMC chief H.M. Dhyanchandra directed civic body officials to relocate people living in low-lying areas downstream of Prakasam Barrage to safety, as the floodwater discharge is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. He appealed to residents to report any flood-related grievances or seek assistance by calling 0866 2427485, 0866 2424172, or via WhatsApp at 8181960909.



According to Prakasam Barrage superintendent U. Satya Rajesh, the authorities have lifted 40 gates by two feet and another 30 gates by one foot, releasing 84,297 cusecs of floodwater downstream from the barrage, including into the canals. He mentioned that the barrage has been receiving significant inflows, and an outflow of around 1.20 lakh cusecs is expected on Sunday as the barrage continues to receive inflows from upstream projects.







