VMC Issues Seizure Notices To Tax Defaulters

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has intensified its special drive to recover pending municipal taxes by issuing property seizure notices to chronic defaulters and disconnecting water and drainage services in some areas.

Municipal Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra said the corporation has launched a focused campaign across three municipal circles to recover arrears related to property tax, vacant land tax, water tax and drainage charges. As part of the drive, officials pasted property seizure notices on the premises of habitual defaulters in several localities.

In Circle-1, action was taken in One Town and Bhavanipuram, while in Circle-2 similar notices were served to defaulters in Seetharampuram and nearby areas. In addition, water supply and drainage connections to certain properties in Ajith Singh Nagar were disconnected as part of enforcement measures against those who failed to clear long-pending dues.

The commissioner noted that the 2025–26 financial year will end on March 31 and the state government has directed civic bodies to ensure full revenue collection. He warned that strict action, including property seizure under the AP Municipal Corporation Act, will be taken against persistent defaulters and urged residents to clear their dues promptly.