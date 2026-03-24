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VMC Introduces Self-Enumeration for Upcoming Census

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 9:48 PM IST

Residents can submit data online ahead of 2027 census

VMC Introduces Self-Enumeration for Upcoming Census
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Door-to-door survey from May; officials urge early online participation. (File Image)

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has introduced a self-enumeration facility to simplify the upcoming population census process.

VMC commissioner and principal census officer HM Dhyanachandra said residents can now enter their details independently through a digital platform, making the process more convenient and efficient.

As part of preparations for the national census scheduled in February 2027, staff training has begun. Officials will conduct door-to-door data collection from May 1 to May 30, 2026.

In addition, citizens can complete their entries in advance through a self-enumeration window from April 15 to April 30, 2026, reducing dependence on field visits.

The commissioner urged residents to participate actively in the trial phase by submitting details online to ensure accuracy and smooth conduct of the census.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vijayawada municipal corporation (vmc) Census programme Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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