Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
21 March 2025 9:00 PM IST

VMC Extends Working Hours To Accept Tax Payments
Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation H.M. Dhyanachandra said the working hours of six cash counters have been extended to accept tax payments. (Facebook)

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation H.M. Dhyanachandra said the working hours of six cash counters have been extended to accept tax payments. These counters, which will now operate from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, are spread across the municipality's three circles.

The selected offices are Chittinagar Office (Circle-1), Office beside AKTPM High School, Satyanarayanapuram (Circle-2) and BVR Complex Office, Patamata (Circle-3).

Dhyanachandra said the move aims to make the tax payment processes convenient for citizens.

In total, there are 13 cash counters under VMC limits.

