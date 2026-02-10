VMC Council Approves ₹2,093.64 Crore Budget for 2026–27

Vijayawada:The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Council on Tuesday approved a `2,093.64 crore budget for the 2026–27 financial year, presenting a deficit budget of `125 crore.

As per the budget estimates placed before the Council, the Corporation has projected a total revenue income of `1,968.13 crore, while total expenditure for the coming financial year has been pegged at `2,093.65 crore.

The budget meeting was held at the Council Hall and chaired by Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, who presented the annual budget proposals.

Revenue income has been estimated at `923.53 crore and capital income at `971.04 crore. On the expenditure side, revenue expenditure has been pegged at `794.98 crore, while capital expenditure stands at `1,217.09 crore.

Major revenue sources include tax revenue of `327.09 crore, assigned revenue of `81.90 crore, and other income amounting to `336.29 crore, besides Central and State government grants.

VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra said the budget focused on sustaining civic services and strengthening infrastructure development.

However, TD Floor Leader Nelibandla Balaswamy alleged a lack of developmental vision in the budget, while CPM Floor Leader B Satya Babu criticised inadequate grants and accused both major parties of failing to secure sufficient funds for the city.