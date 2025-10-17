VMC Chief Stresses Cleanliness at Ghats

Vijayawada:Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner HM Dhyana Chandra has directed officials to ensure that all ghats across the city are maintained in a clean and hygienic condition. As part of his field inspection on Thursday, the commissioner visited Krishnaveni Ghat, Bhavani Ghat, Punnami Ghat, Kamakoti Nagar, Thulluru Vari Street, Madhava Sharma Street, Quarry Road, RTC Workshop Road, and Sitara Centre to review sanitation and civic works.

During the visit, he stressed that sanitation at ghats should be properly managed, especially in view of the large number of devotees expected for the upcoming Bhavani Deeksha Viramana (relinquishment) programme. Dhyana Chandra instructed officials to ensure the full operation of conveyor belts at the ghats and to install additional belts wherever needed to handle the influx of devotees efficiently.

The commissioner also inspected the temporary toilets set up at Punnami Ghat and instructed staff to maintain them in a hygienic condition at all times to avoid inconvenience to the public. Inspecting the ongoing drain construction works on the RTC workshop road, Dhyana Chandra directed the engineering staff to complete the works on a war footing and remove debris regularly to prevent any public inconvenience.

Later, the commissioner visited the Anna Canteen near Gandhi Women’s College in One Town and examined the facilities. He directed the staff to ensure uninterrupted services, including drinking water and other amenities, for visitors. If any repairs are required, they should be carried out immediately, he said. The commissioner also advised officials to interact with beneficiaries regularly to collect feedback and resolve issues promptly. He instructed that officers inspect their respective Anna Canteens daily and monitor public satisfaction.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital gets nod for PG course

Vijayawada:The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Visakhapatnam has been given approval to start a postgraduate course in palliative care, with four seats sanctioned.



In a statement issued on Thursday, health minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that this is the first time in Andhra Pradesh that a PG course in palliative care is being introduced. The programme aims to benefit patients suffering from chronic ailments and severe pain, by improving the quality of care and enhancing their quality of life.

Earlier, the hospital had also been permitted to start super-speciality courses in gynecological oncology, surgical oncology, and medical oncology, with four seats each.

Yuva Tarang-2025 begins at SV University

Tirupati:The three-day youth festival, Yuva Tarang-2025, began at the Sri Venkateswara University here on Thursday, under the auspices of the Directorate of Student Welfare and Cultural Affairs.



The festival, aimed at promoting arts, culture and creativity among students, was held at the Srinivasa Auditorium.



Inaugurating the event, vice-chancellor Tata Narasinga Rao said the younger generation is the real wealth of the country, adding that arts and literature are essential for shaping an ideal human being.



“Fine arts stand as symbols of our cultural traditions,” the VC said, expressing happiness over the university’s growing recognition in the fields of sports and culture.



Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairman Animini Ravinaidu said the state government is extending full support for the promotion of sports and culture.



Registrar Bhupathi Naidu said the festival promoted social integration and mental development. He encouraged students to pursue at least one art form, assuring that the university would extend all necessary support.



Tollywood Actor Kiran Abbavaram credited the youth for his success. Sharing his personal experience, he said he realised his true goal later in life and grew confident in his artistic journey.



Earlier in the day, a rally from Annamayya Bhavan to Srinivasa Auditorium marked the opening of Yuva Tarang-2025. Cultural competitions across three stages featured performances by about 30 artist groups. The winners would be felicitated at the valedictory ceremony.VSP gets ₹2,400-crore lifeline, says Palla Srinivasa Rao DC Correspondent Visakhapatnam, Oct. 16 TD state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has declared that Andhra Pradesh government's decision to convert ₹2,400 crore of its pending power dues into equity for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is a historic relief measure. He described it as a bold step toward industrial rejuvenation and credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his foresight. Srinivasa Rao pointed out that of the ₹11,500-crore revival package, ₹9,500 crore have already been credited into the account of RINL, the holding company of VSP.

With the third blast furnace now operational, production is steadily rising and reaching the breakeven levels. The TD state president dismissed claims that VSP cannot survive without captive mines, calling them deliberate misinformation. He went on to accuse the previous government of pushing the plant into a debt of ₹38,500 crore and failing to deliver employment or investment. The NDA coalition’s mission, he said, is clear: jobs for youth, security for families, and a golden Andhra by 2047. Srinivasa Rao sought fairness for displaced workers, asking contractors to retain long-serving labourers under the new single-window system. He pointed out that the past wage fraud involving fictitious workers has been curbed through the use of biometric attendance systems. He reaffirmed TD’s commitment to keeping the VSP a public sector undertaking. He asserted that Andhra Pradesh has a bright industrial future, with Visakhapatnam as an IT hub, Anantapur turning into in an aerospace city, Kurnool manufacturing drones, and Amaravati becoming a model capital.



