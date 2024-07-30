VMC Chief Plans Boating to Boost Tourism in Eluru, Bandar and Ryves Canals

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra on Tuesday has directed the civic body officials to prepare an action plan for starting boating operations in the Eluru, Bandar and Ryves canals situated in the city to attract tourists.

Dhyanchandra, along with additional commissioner (projects) K. Satyavathi and biologist Surya Kumar, visited the canals and took a boat ride to assess the possibilities for the introduction of boating operations to promote tourism in the three canals.

On the occasion, Dhyanchandra emphasised the need to develop greenery on either side of the canal embankments to create and provide a pleasant atmosphere for the citizens.

“As the canals serve as a drinking and irrigation water source for people and farmers in Vijayawada and neighbouring suburbs and villages, floating pipes, nets and conveyor belts should be installed to collect and stop garbage from entering the canals,” the civic body chief said and instructed officials to take steps in this regard.

The commissioner has also instructed the officials to use drone cameras for surveillance to monitor and prevent littering in canals and penalise those flouting the norms.

Earlier in the day, the VMC commissioner participated in an awareness programme organised by the Safai Karmachari Welfare Association and Trees Group against the usage of single-use plastic items and to make Vijayawada a plastic-free city.

Dhyanchandra has appealed to all the citizens to stop using single-use plastic carriers and covers and replace them with eco-friendly items like jute and cloth bags.