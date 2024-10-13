VMC chief inspects arrangements at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanchandra has directed officials to ensure seamless facilities for devotees at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) temple during the Dasara festival. During a Saturday night inspection of arrangements for the Dasara Navaratri celebrations, the VMC chief assessed the preparations around the Sitarama Temple area. With a massive influx of devotees expected, he held a teleconference with field officials, instructing sanitation inspectors to confirm that all designated workers were present and fulfilling their duties.





Dhyanchandra emphasised the importance of ensuring that devotees experience no inconvenience and urged officials to maintain high sanitation standards. He instructed executive engineer ASN Prasad to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water and regular monitoring of stock levels at designated points. Additionally, he mandated that temporary toilets for devotees be kept clean at all times.





