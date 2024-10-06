VMC chief demands swift action on sanitation and development during Dasara

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra has instructed civic officials to maintain uninterrupted sanitation services and development projects throughout the city during the ongoing Dasara Navaratri festivities.

In a review meeting at the VMC Command Control Room, Dhyanachandra discussed the city's preparations for Dasara, sanitation initiatives, and ongoing development projects.

Officials provided updates on post-flood repairs, completed tasks, and pending work in their departments. The commissioner urged officials to collaborate with secretariat staff to address local concerns.

Horticulture deputy director Ram Mohan was tasked with preparing a comprehensive report on park development in vacant city spaces, outlining existing park issues and necessary solutions.

The newly appointed chief engineer and superintending engineers were directed to conduct field visits with their teams to identify problems and submit reports with recommendations.

The commissioner emphasised the importance of interdepartmental cooperation to address all issues within the VMC’s jurisdiction and ensure public convenience. Additional commissioner (projects) Chandrasekhar, chief city planner G.V.G.S.V. Prasad, chief engineer R. Srinath Reddy, deputy commissioner of revenue G. Sriana, and other officials attended the meeting.