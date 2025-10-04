VMC Chief Commends Flawless Vijayadashami Arrangements

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyana Chandra has lauded the corporation staff for making flawless arrangements for the Dasara Navaratri celebrations.

In particular, he appreciated that on the final day of Vijayadasami, devotees faced no inconvenience in the city, as every department worked in coordination to maintain order and provide essential services.

VMC had made elaborate preparations, including providing 56 drinking water centres. Bottled water supply had been ensured round‑the‑clock with the help of engineering and water works departments.

About 300 officers coordinated from the command control room to ensure that there is no disruption in water supply.

Further, VMC deployed 1,490 sanitation workers in three shifts, supported by 55 vehicles, to clear nearly 650 metric tonnes of waste.

A total of 2,700 dustbins and 60 compactor bins had been stationed at 25 locations. Additionally, the corporation spread 25 metric tonnes of bleaching powder and 50 metric tonnes of lime powder across pathways to keep the surroundings clean.

VMC established temporary toilets at 19 places. 350 staff managed umbrella stands and luggage counters.

The commissioner appreciated that on the peak “Mula Nakshatram” day, municipal staff ensured a smooth darshan for all devotees at the Indrakeeladri Durga Temple.