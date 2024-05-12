VMC Chief Appeals for High Voter Turnout

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner and Vijayawada Central constituency returning officer (RO) Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar appealed to all the voters to exercise their franchise today. The RO said help desks have been set up in all 267 polling stations across the constituency. Voters having doubts in identifying their polling station can approach the staff available at the help desks for help.

Elaborating on the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the polling, the RO said signboards have been placed to help voters identify and find their polling booths besides ensuring drinking water supply to the voters at the polling booths on Monday. The RO further said that the voters are allowed to vote between 7 am to 6 pm at the polling booths.



Meanwhile, NTR district general election monitoring officer Manju Rajupaul inspected the distribution of polling material to the polling stations in the Vijayawada Central constituency at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on Sunday.