Vizianagaram Youth Murdered In Araku Valley

VISAKHAPATNAM: A youth from Vizianagaram district was murdered in Araku Valley, sending shockwaves across Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The victim, Nagella Suresh (25), a native of Janlivalasa village, was found murdered near a resort within the local panchayat limits. He was working at a jewellery shop in Hyderabad and had earlier been employed at a resort in Araku.

Police suspect that marijuana intoxication and a dispute involving a young woman may have led to the crime. According to preliminary reports, the assailants first attacked Suresh with a helmet and later stabbed him, leading to his death.

Suresh, who was married eight months ago, is survived by his pregnant wife.

Paderu DSP Abhishek visited the scene, and three suspects have been taken into custody. Police have registered a case and are investigating various angles, including possible old enmities and links to marijuana syndicates.