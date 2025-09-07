Vizianagaram Police Register 955 Cases Against Two-Wheeler Violators

Visakhapatnam: District police in Vizianagaram have intensified their crackdown on traffic violations, registering 955 cases against two-wheeler drivers and collecting `4,77,460 in fines during a week-long enforcement drive targeting accident-prone areas.

District superintendent of police Vakul Jindal announced the results of the road safety initiative, which was launched on the directions of director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta.

The enforcement drive, conducted at identified black spots across various police stations in the district, revealed alarming patterns of traffic rule violations.

The breakdown of the cases registered is 471 cases against two-wheeler riders driving without valid licences, 187 cases for vehicles with incorrect number plates, 155 cases for not wearing helmets, 88 cases for dangerous driving at accident-prone spots, 46 cases for violations of safety rules by both drivers and pillion riders and 8 cases involving minors operating two-wheelers.

"As part of road safety and accident control, extensive inspections have been carried out at black spots under various police stations across the district," SP Vakul Jindal stated. He emphasised that both drivers and pillion riders must wear helmets and follow all safety standards to reach their destinations safely.