Vizianagaram Launches Fruit Garden Initiative Under Employment Guarantee Scheme

Visakhapatnam: The Vizianagaram district administration has announced an expansion of fruit and flower garden cultivation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, aiming to boost horticultural development across the region.

District Collector Dr B.R. Ambedkar unveiled plans to establish large-scale fruit gardens throughout the district, urging eligible farmers to take advantage of this government-supported opportunity. The initiative specifically targets SC, ST, and small and marginal farmers with landholdings of less than five acres.

The scheme includes an extensive selection of 23 fruit varieties and two flower types suitable for both rain-fed and irrigated conditions. The approved crops include traditional favourites such as mango, cashew, and coconut, along with emerging varieties like dragon fruit, avocado, and Taiwan jamun. The programme also supports flower cultivation with rose and jasmine, as well as specialised crops such as cocoa and oil palm.

Under the scheme, farmers receive complete financial support during the initial establishment phase, with the government covering 100 per cent of the costs for the first 2–3 years. This includes both cultivation setup and maintenance, significantly reducing the financial burden on participating farmers.

The district has set a target of cultivating horticultural crops across 2,500 acres in the financial year 2025–26, nearly tripling last year’s achievement of 855 acres in 2024–25.

Eligible farmers possessing Employment Guarantee Job Cards may apply through various channels, including their Mandal Programme Officer, Mandal Panchayat Development Officer, Employment Guarantee Additional Programme Officer, or local Village Field Assistants.



