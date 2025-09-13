Vizianagaram Kicks Off Sirimanu Festivities

Visakhapatnam: The Sri Paiditalli Ammavari Pandirirata Mahotsavam was held on Friday in Vizianagaram, marking the beginning of the revered Sirimanu festival. The ceremonial Pandirirata was first erected at the Ammavari main temple at an auspicious hour, followed by rituals at Vanangudi near the railway station, officially launching the festive season.

On this occasion, Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathiraju announced a major temple expansion project. “Development works worth `80 crore will begin immediately after the festival and conclude before next year’s celebrations,” she told the media. Tenders have already been floated, and construction will commence post-Chandi Yogam.

She also highlighted that this year’s festivities will be organised on a grand scale. As per the directive of hereditary trustee Pusapati Ashok Gajapathiraju, free darshan will be offered to devotees.