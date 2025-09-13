 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram Kicks Off Sirimanu Festivities

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
13 Sept 2025 1:15 AM IST

Sri Paiditalli Ammavari Pandirirata Mahotsavam held

Vizianagaram Kicks Off Sirimanu Festivities
x
On this occasion, Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathiraju announced a major temple expansion project.—DC Image

Visakhapatnam: The Sri Paiditalli Ammavari Pandirirata Mahotsavam was held on Friday in Vizianagaram, marking the beginning of the revered Sirimanu festival. The ceremonial Pandirirata was first erected at the Ammavari main temple at an auspicious hour, followed by rituals at Vanangudi near the railway station, officially launching the festive season.

On this occasion, Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathiraju announced a major temple expansion project. “Development works worth `80 crore will begin immediately after the festival and conclude before next year’s celebrations,” she told the media. Tenders have already been floated, and construction will commence post-Chandi Yogam.

She also highlighted that this year’s festivities will be organised on a grand scale. As per the directive of hereditary trustee Pusapati Ashok Gajapathiraju, free darshan will be offered to devotees.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sirimanu festival rituals railway station devotees 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X