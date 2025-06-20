Vizianagaram Gears Up for Mega IYD Celebration

Visakhapatnam: Vizianagaram district collector Dr B.R. Ambedkar announced that International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations will be held at an impressive 5,775 centres across the district on June 21, between 7 am and 8 am. In addition to these local events, the district will also participate in the grand state-level celebrations taking place in Visakhapatnam.

Dr Ambedkar stated that nearly one million people are expected to take part in the district-wide yoga sessions, which will be conducted in village secretariats, schools, and various public institutions. A key highlight will be the mass yoga demonstration at Rajiv Stadium in Vizianagaram, where 5,000 participants will perform yoga in synchrony. Prominent public figures, government officials, and department staff are also expected to join the initiative. The collector urged citizens from all walks of life to participate and contribute to the state’s wellness movement.

To ensure smooth participation in the Vizag IYD event, two officers have been appointed as in-charges for each mandal to coordinate logistics. A total of 660 buses will depart at 2:30 a.m. on June 21 from Vizianagaram, each equipped with medical kits, female police personnel, drinking water, and other essential amenities.