Vizianagaram festival concludes with splendor

Visakhapatnam:The two-day Vizianagaram festival wrapped up on a grand note on Monday night. During the closing ceremony, Home Minister Anita Vangalapudi highlighted Vizianagaram's significance as the birthplace of art, praising the city’s cultural richness and commending the Pusapati family for their contributions to education and the arts.

MANSAS Trust Chairman and former Union minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju lauded the district authorities for their successful organization of the festival. He emphasized the importance of responsible governance and efforts to position the state as a leader in various fields nationwide.



MP Kalishetti Appalanayudu attributed the formation of the alliance government in the state to the grace of Paidimamba. MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, who presided over the meeting, noted that the official organization of the Vizianagaram festival as a state festival began in 2019. She called for collective efforts to uphold their elders’ legacy and celebrated the vibrant atmosphere of Vizianagaram during the Utsavam.