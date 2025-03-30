Vizianagaram Ex-Sub Postmaster sentenced to 5 years jail term in funds misappropriation case

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases in Visakhapatnam has sentenced Botsa Peda Rama Rao, the then sub postmaster at the sub post office at Uttaravilli in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, to five years imprisonment with fine of Rs.37.12 lakh in case of fraudulent distribution of MGNREGS wages and misappropriation of public funds.

The CBI had registered the case on May 23, 2016 against Rama Rao following allegations that accused while working as Sub-Postmaster at the sub-post office in Donkinavalasa and sub-post office in Uttaravilli, Parvathipuram division during the period from July 11, 2010 to October 12, 2015, dishonestly and fraudulently, forged and falsified the branch office daily accounts pertaining to distribution of wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and charged an amount of Rs.41.10 lakh towards disbursement of wages to beneficiaries under MGNREGS against the actual disbursement of wages of Rs.4.10 lakh on 16 instances during the years 2013, 2014 and 2015 at branch post offices at Palteru, Golladi, Mallampeta, Badangi, Akulakatta, Kunayavalasa, Nandigam and Rejeru.

The accused, thereby, misappropriated an amount of Rs.37 lakh allotted under MGNREGS and caused a wrongful loss to the Postal department, the Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre government and corresponding wrongful gain to himself.

After completion of the investigation, three charge-sheets were filed by CBI on November 1, 2016 and January 18, 2017against the accused. The court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.