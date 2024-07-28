Vizianagaram District Forms Police Teams to Combat Illegal Ganja Trade

Visakhapatnam: The Vizianagaram district has formed a special task force to combat ganja. It would focus on intensive surveillance and enforcement across all major roads entering the district.

SP Vakul Jindal announced the initiative on Sunday and directed police officials to regularly conduct surprise vehicle and lodge checks. “We aim is to disrupt the illegal ganja trade by identifying and apprehending those involved in its transportation and sale,” he said.

As part of this drive, a series of raids in pre-identified areas led to the arrest of 13 person for illegal possession and consumption of ganja in recent days. These arrests occurred in Vizianagaram’s 1st urban area, where police seized 8kg of ganja.

The arrested were Shanti, Mastani, Bonthu Venkateswara Rao, Babusingh and Alajangi Prasad, habitual users who sourced small quantities of ganja from regions like Rayagada, Parlakimidi and Behrampur in Odisha and were selling it locally for Rs 100 to Rs 200 per parcel.

Eight others were detained in the goods shed area for consuming ganja. All suspects have been remanded and charge-sheeted.

Residents are encouraged to report any information related to illegal ganja activities to the task force by contacting the CI at 9121109416.