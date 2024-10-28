Vizianagaram district collector issues strict guidelines for Diwali Vizianagaram District Collector B. R. Ambedkar announced comprehensive guidelines on Monday for the sale of fireworks during the upcoming Diwali festival, emphasizing safety and regulatory compliance above all else.

In a video conference with district officials, RDOs, and Tehsildars during the Public Problem Solving Forum, the collector laid out strict protocols for fireworks vendors. "No shop will be permitted to operate without proper authorization," he declared, stressing that licenses would only be granted following thorough joint inspections by Revenue, Police, and Fire Department officials.

To better manage sales and ensure safety, the Collector has ordered the establishment of multiple authorized selling points across the city, rather than concentrating all sales in one location. "We're looking at three to four designated areas within the city," he explained. The final locations will be determined after careful assessment by a team comprising the RDO, DSP, and District Fire Officer.

The collector warned that officials who approve shops that fail to meet safety standards would be held accountable for any accidents or explosions. "There will be zero tolerance for violations of safety regulations," he emphasized.

In the same meeting, the Collector addressed other civic issues, including an ongoing sanitation drive in villages. He directed officials to extend the special sanitation campaign through the month's end, responding to complaints about inadequate waste management in certain areas.

The forum also saw the submission of 220 public petitions, with the majority (161) pertaining to the Revenue Department. Other departments receiving grievances included the DRDA, Zilla Panchayat Office, and Municipal Corporation.