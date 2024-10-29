Vizianagaram collector issues strict guidelines for cracker sales

Visakhapatnam: Vizianagaram District Collector B. R. Ambedkar announced comprehensive guidelines on Monday for the sale of fireworks during the upcoming Diwali festival, emphasizing safety and regulatory compliance.



During a video conference with district officials, including RDOs and Tehsildars, the collector outlined strict protocols for fireworks vendors. "No shop will be permitted to operate without proper authorization," he stated, stressing that licenses would only be granted following thorough joint inspections by revenue, police and fire department officials.



To manage sales more effectively and ensure safety, the Collector has ordered the establishment of multiple authorized selling points across the city, rather than concentrating all sales in one location. "We're considering three to four designated areas within the city," he explained, with final locations to be determined after a careful assessment by a team comprising the RDO, DSP, and District Fire Officer.



The collector warned that officials who approve shops failing to meet safety standards would be held accountable for any accidents or explosions. "There will be zero tolerance for violations of safety regulations," he emphasised.



In the same meeting, the collector addressed other civic issues, including an ongoing sanitation drive in villages. He directed officials to extend the special sanitation campaign through the end of the month in response to complaints about inadequate waste management in certain areas.



The forum also received 220 public petitions, with the majority (161) related to the Revenue Department. Other departments receiving grievances included the DRDA, Zilla Panchayat Office, and Municipal Corporation.