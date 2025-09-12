Vizag’s Yerramatti Dibbalu On World Heritage Sites’ Tentative List

Visakhapatnam: With the cooperation of Geological Survey of India, Yerramatti Dibbalu – red sand mounds – of Visakhapatnam have been included in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, said Jal Biradari national convener Satyanarayana Bolisetti, who is also the Jana Sena general secretary.

The mounds located on the coast of Visakhapatnam had been included in UNESCO’s World Heritage tentative list as a natural heritage site on August 27, 2025.The Yerramatti Dibbalu, spread across 1,500 acres, are from the geological quaternary age that began nearly 2.6 million years ago. They have survived to the present day, witnessing fluctuations in sea levels and climatic changes.A mixture of sand, silt and clay, these mounds shine in a unique red colour due to natural oxidation. However, these sites have suffered damage due to tourism and film shootings.“Their protection and conservation is essential,” said Satyanarayana, expressing gratitude to environment and heritage activists EAS Sharma, Rani Sharma, Professor Timma Reddy and Professor Rajasekhar Reddy, who have tirelessly worked for decades traveling across the country to secure geo-heritage recognition for the Yerramatti Dibbalu.The Jal Biradari national convener thanked Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, and Dr. Rajendra Singh, the Water Man of India, who helped bring these mounds into public domain, apart from Jana Sena corporator Peetala Murthy Yadav.