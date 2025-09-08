Vizag’s Underwater World Buzzing With Women Explorers

Visakhapatnam: Scuba diving is gaining popularity in Visakhapatnam as more and more women venture into its underwater world. What was once seen as a niche or distant adventure is becoming a new trend, promoted by women from diverse backgrounds and age groups.

At the heart of this change is Cinderella Potnuru, a professional divemaster and the state’s first woman certified as an underwater rescuer. Her work extends beyond diving; it’s about opening doors for others.

According to Cinderella, women as young as six and as old as 60 are learning to swim in open water. Many are overcoming fears and social constraints to pursue their dream. Cinderella recalls the story of Vijayalaxmi, a 53-year-old woman who began swimming lessons to fulfill her desire for diving. “Her determination serves as a reminder that age is no barrier when the desire is strong,” says Cinderella.

Among Cinderella’s students is Karthika Sozharajan, a professor at IIM Vizag. Her achievements reflect how scuba diving is not just a sport but a space for women to challenge themselves and expand their horizons.

Karthika says scuba diving has always fascinated her. She assumed she’d need to travel to the Andaman Islands or the Maldives to try it. However, when a colleague spoke to her about a diving centre in Vizag, she was indeed excited. She and her husband signed up for a beginner’s dive, and an instructor guided them through the process.

Although breathing through her mouth felt somewhat difficult at first, she was trained patiently. Once underwater, she experienced a calm she had never known before. There was just the sound of her breath and the silence of the sea.

The diving scene in Vizag is growing rapidly, with around 30 sites available along the north Andhra coast, from Pudimadaka to Baruva. These locations are rich in marine life and largely unexplored. Cinderella and other certified women divers have explored many of these sites, including the Chintapalli Shipwreck, Thimmapuram, Rushikonda, and Mangamaripeta. Their efforts are transforming the region into a hub for underwater exploration.

Originally from Gujarat, Cinderella moved to Vizag, embraced diving and became the first Scuba dive master in AP. She has since trained many.

She says, “While women across India are stepping into adventure sports, Telugu women are shaping a unique narrative that blends regional pride with global ambition. Their presence is making the East Coast a vibrant space for female-led exploration.”

This movement isn’t limited to Andhra Pradesh. Divers from other states and countries are also drawn to Vizag’s waters. However, local women lead the charge, building a community that supports and celebrates one another.

Cinderella notes that women here are not just participating; they’re leading, mentoring and setting new standards. The stories of Vijayalaxmi and Karthika illustrate how far this journey has come.

Karthika notes that her dives are not just about learning but also about connection. She met other beginners, made friends, and found a sense of belonging in the diving community. She states, “Today, the environment for women in scuba diving is more welcoming than ever. Safety protocols, training systems and community support are all in place.”