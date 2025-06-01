Vizag’s Small Boat Fishermen Celebrate Dolphin Catch

Visakhapatnam: For a change, Vizag’s traditional fishermen with small boats have managed to catch an unexpected bounty of mahi-mahi, also known as dolphin or Apollo or dorado fish, while the annual fishing ban on high seas is on.

These fish are prized deep-sea species. The fisherfolk are thus thrilled with their surprise big catch.

"This means a lot to us. One kilogram of mahi-mahi costs between ₹200 and ₹350. We have used our small boats to travel 60 miles into the sea for catching this important export-oriented fish," N. Yellaji, a fisherman from Peddajalaripeta, disclosed to Deccan Chronicle.

Appreciating the netting of such fish, Narasing Rao, owner of a mechanised boat who cannot go fishing due to the ban during the fish breeding season ahead of the monsoon, regretted that they have not yet received their annual fishing ban subsidy of ₹20,000, making it difficult for their families to meet their daily expenses.

“However, we are happy for the small boat families. This catch will help them sustain their families," Narasing Rao remarked.

For local fishermen to catch mahi-mahi, whose firm texture and mild flavour finds huge demand in international seafood markets, is nothing but a fortunate stroke of luck.

The mahi-mahi catch has made Vizag's fish exporters hopeful they too will be able to find such fish once the current ban on deep sea fishing gets lifted.