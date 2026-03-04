Vizag’s RCD Biodiversity Park Turns 25, From Barren Land to Living Classroom

Visakhapatnam: Rani Chandramani Devi (RCD) Government Hospital Biodiversity Park in Visakhapatnam is celebrating its silver jubilee, marking the achievements it has made during the past 25 years.

What began as barren land is now a thriving biodiversity park, a living classroom of conservation and education.

Established in 2001 by Dr. Mantha Rama Murty and his wife Mangathayi have built upon their earlier conservation efforts, such as snake awareness drives and Olive Ridley turtle surveys to the Penguin Nature Club and Dolphin Nature Conservation Society (DNCS).

The couple laid the groundwork for the three-acre park, which was officially inaugurated in 2002 on the RCD Government Hospital grounds. Over the years, the park has evolved into an impressive mosaic of themed zones.

There are sacred groves featuring plants associated with zodiac signs and deities, while a Jurassic Park section showcases "living fossil" gymnosperms. Additionally, there are ornamental gardens, desert conservatories, aquatic ecosystems, and orchidariums, enhancing the park's diversity.

Each zone serves as a botanical display and a teaching tool, inspiring students, researchers, and the public alike. The park’s collection includes rare bonsai trees cultivated by Mangathayi, medicinal plants used in traditional healing, and exotic species, such as pitcher plants and bromeliads.

Over the years, Rani Chandramani Devi Government Hospital Biodiversity Park has documented 125 butterfly species and 60 bird species, turning the area into a vibrant sanctuary for biodiversity.

The journey of Dr. Rama Murty and Mangathayi has not been without challenges. In 2014, Cyclone Hudhud severely damaged the park. Invasive species, theft, and COVID-19 pandemic have posed threats. However, resilience has defined the park's response.

With support from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the park has been rejuvenated and expanded to include a skill development centre. Registered with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the RCD Biodiversity Park offers internships in conservation, nursery management, apiculture, and eco-entrepreneurship, bridging theory and practice, while nurturing future conservation leaders.

The Silver Jubilee Year has marked a new phase of growth. Recent additions include a butterfly garden, bonsai zone, herbarium, and a renovated Green Knowledge and Bio-Innovation Centre. Modern pathways, facilities and collaborations with educational institutions have strengthened the park's educational mission.

A granite plaque titled "Founders’ Note" now stands as a tribute to the vision and sacrifices that shaped the Rani Chandramani Devi Government Hospital Biodiversity Park. “Today, the park is celebrated as a jewel of Visakhapatnam, a unique ecosystem where more than 2,000 plant species coexist and conservation is not only taught but actively lived,” says Mangathayi.