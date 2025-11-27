Vizag’s New Drainage Model on Outskirts Could Cut Costs, Improve Hygiene

Visakhapatnam: Magic Drain is a pilot project being implemented in the villages of Reddipalli and S.R. Puram in Visakhapatnam as an alternative to conventional sewage systems. This innovative drainage model promises significant benefits at a much lower cost than traditional concrete drains.

Constructing and maintaining sewage systems in villages has long posed challenges for administrative authorities. Conventional drains often become clogged at junctions, leading to stagnation, unpleasant odours and mosquito breeding. They end up compromising hygiene and spread diseases.

The concept of Magic Drains addresses these persistent issues. Magic Drain systems allow sewage to be absorbed directly into the ground.

Visakhapatnam district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad points out that Magic Drains have already been built in Reddipalli village of Padmanabham mandal and S.R. Puram village in Pendurthi mandal. Construction of these drains in other villages will proceed once these projects prove successful.

"The main goal is to eliminate stagnation of sewage, foul smell and mosquito breeding, while simultaneously improving groundwater levels and living standards of rural communities," the collector maintained.

Impressed by the possibilities, State Legislative Assembly Estimates Committee chairman Vegulla Jogeswara Rao has directed MGNREGA officials to thoroughly study Magic Drains and assess their potential for broader implementation.

The difference between conventional drains and Magic Drains became evident during the recent Montha cyclone. While traditional drains overflowed during heavy rains, creating messy and hazardous conditions, Magic Drains in Reddipalli and S.R. Puram functioned smoothly.

Magic Drain is a simple yet effective design. A canal two feet deep and two feet wide is excavated and five-inch-thick cement slabs are placed on either side. The base layer consists of pebbles measuring 65–75 mm, laid to a height of one foot. Above this, larger stones measuring 400 mm are added up to nine inches, followed by smaller stones of 10–20 mm. Household greywater is connected to this allowing for natural absorption.

Maintenance is minimal, requiring only replacement of the top layer of small stones every two years.

Cost is another significant advantage. A traditional 100-metre concrete canal costs around ₹4 lakh, while a Magic Drain of the same length costs only ₹68,000 to ₹78,000.

Magic Drains are being demonstrated in Reddipalli and S.R. Puram, where 200 metres of drains have been constructed in each village. Officials believe the system will be particularly effective in areas with red soil and gravel, which are common in the district.

The pilot projects are currently under analysis. Their outcomes will determine whether the system is expanded to other regions.