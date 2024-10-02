Vizag’s Harbour ACP suspended following corruption probe

Visakhapatnam: Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has suspended Visakhapatnam Harbour assistant commissioner of police Moses Paul following an investigation into allegations of corruption against the ACP.

The probe, headed by city police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi revealed evidence about Paul's involvement in corrupt practices, including misuse of his position to influence case outcomes, harassing former Malkapuram circle inspector Sanyasinayudu, and demanding a bribe of ₹2.5 lakhs to settle an SC / ST atrocities case.

The commissioner’s report to the DGP found that the charges against the Harbour ACP are credible.

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao then issued the suspension order, underscoring the department's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability among its officers.

Shankhabrata Bagchi underlined that the department will not hesitate to take decisive action against any officer found guilty of such offenses.