 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Vizag's Central Park to Become Anti-Drug Awareness Hub

Andhra Pradesh
Aruna
31 May 2025 9:45 PM IST

The revamped space will include glow-in-the-dark installations, animal-shaped sculptures, and lush greenery—elements intended to symbolise optimism and a drug-free future. Key features include a 15-minute video awareness programme, counselling centres, and psychology classes, with a focus on youth engagement.

Vizags Central Park to Become Anti-Drug Awareness Hub
x
Vizag’s Central Park's transformation projects 3d images, which can be a beacon of hope in the fight against drug abuse. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam’s Central Park is undergoing a Rs3.5 crore transformation into a national model for anti-drug awareness, according to VMRDA chairperson Pranav Gopal. The redesigned 2-acre park will serve as a hub for understanding, support, and recovery from drug abuse.

The revamped space will include glow-in-the-dark installations, animal-shaped sculptures, and lush greenery—elements intended to symbolise optimism and a drug-free future. Key features include a 15-minute video awareness programme, counselling centres, and psychology classes, with a focus on youth engagement.

“This park will highlight the harmful effects of drugs while offering compassion and support,” said Pranav Gopal. The initiative is VMRDA’s response to the rising use of psychoactive substances such as marijuana. The park’s themes will also illustrate how addiction dulls the senses, contrasting them with the vibrant lives that await those who choose recovery.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
anti-drug awareness VMRDA drug abuse 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
Aruna
About the AuthorAruna

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X