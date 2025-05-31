Vizag's Central Park to Become Anti-Drug Awareness Hub

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam’s Central Park is undergoing a Rs3.5 crore transformation into a national model for anti-drug awareness, according to VMRDA chairperson Pranav Gopal. The redesigned 2-acre park will serve as a hub for understanding, support, and recovery from drug abuse.

The revamped space will include glow-in-the-dark installations, animal-shaped sculptures, and lush greenery—elements intended to symbolise optimism and a drug-free future. Key features include a 15-minute video awareness programme, counselling centres, and psychology classes, with a focus on youth engagement.

“This park will highlight the harmful effects of drugs while offering compassion and support,” said Pranav Gopal. The initiative is VMRDA’s response to the rising use of psychoactive substances such as marijuana. The park’s themes will also illustrate how addiction dulls the senses, contrasting them with the vibrant lives that await those who choose recovery.