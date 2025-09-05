Vizag's Beach Road Turns into a Foodie's Paradise

Visakhapatnam: The three-day Vizag Food Festival began on Friday evening at Beach Road, drawing large crowds from all corners of the city. Organised by the AP Tourism Department and the Hotels and Restaurants Association, the festival promises to be a delightful experience until Sunday, showcasing a rich array of dishes and cultural experiences that bring the community together.

With over 40 food stalls set up, visitors can indulge in authentic Andhra flavours, global cuisines, and signature dishes from some of the well-known star hotels. Many attendees were seen relishing the vibrant tastes, from spicy biryanis to sweet delicacies like Pootarekulu. P. Sindhupriya, who attended with a friend, shared her joyful experience, saying, “I had the dumplings; they were very good!”

Speciality stalls have been set up to offer unique Godavari-style meals, organic options, and even tribal cuisine, reflecting the region's rich culinary heritage. One stall stands out, showcasing millet-based tribal dishes. The stall manager, Goriya Kumari, expressed her passion, stating, “We’re cooking with traditional ingredients to highlight tribal food culture.”

To enhance the festive atmosphere, cultural programmes are held. This provides food lovers with the chance to enjoy music while sampling delicious bite-sized offerings from star hotels. Sanjana Verma beautifully captured the experience by saying, “It’s wonderful to enjoy music while tasting food from the stalls of star hotels.” She also mentioned, “I tried 'pootharekulu', and they are fantastic.”

The festival's free entry has attracted a diverse crowd, including young food enthusiasts and retired couples seeking a delightful outing. Many older guests are gravitating towards healthier options and high-quality dishes. S. Bharathi, who is 60 years old, shared, “My husband and I are sticking to steamed food. The ambience is lovely, but we hope the cultural programmes could be a bit more engaging.”

However, the festival has faced some challenges. Frequent power cuts have caused inconvenience for both organisers and attendees, hampering the overall experience due to inadequate electrical arrangements. Despite these hiccups, the community's spirit shines through, as everyone comes together to celebrate the joys of food and culture.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, joined by Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, addressed the public at the grand inauguration of the Vizag Food Festival. Speaking at the event, Sribharat expressed delight at the overwhelming turnout, calling the public response “unexpected and deeply inspiring.”