Vizag’s Anandapuram Flower Market Bursting With Festive Energy

VISAKHAPATNAM: On the threshold of Diwali, Anandapuram wholesale flower market in Visakhapatnam is experiencing an unprecedented surge in prices, with households, temples and retailers all eager to fill their spaces with vibrant blooms for the festival of lights.

Located on the outskirts of Vizag, Anandapuram is one of the largest flower markets in north Andhra. During key festivals like Dasara, Deepavali, Karthika Pournami, and Margasira, the market transforms into a bustling hub of floral trade, connecting local farmers with buyers from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Turlavada village sarpanch B.R.B. Naidu highlighted the market's importance, stating, "It connects farmers to buyers from three districts and beyond. Nearby villages cultivate flowers according to the market’s demand for supply."

The joy of the season has come with its challenges. Prices of flowers for Diwali have surged dramatically. Marigolds, typically priced at ₹50 per kilogram, are now selling for ₹150 to ₹200.

Jasmine, renowned for its beauty and fragrance, has soared to over ₹250 to ₹300 per kilogramme. The prices of Kanakambaram flowers, chrysanthemums and roses have doubled within a short span, leaving many customers feeling the strain.

Local traders attribute this surge to erratic weather patterns, transportation delays, and a growing urgency within buyers. Simahachalam Amma, a vendor with over five years of experience, reflects on the situation: “Every year we see a rush. But this year, the supply is tight. People are buying early, fearing shortages on Diwali day. Prices are changing by the hour.”

Farmers from nearby villages find themselves in a bittersweet situation. While they benefit from the high demand, they are unhappy with the unexpected rains that have impacted their fields. In contrast, G. Dalamma, a flower grower from Gambhiram, shares her challenge: “We brought what we could, but the market is hungry for more.”

Despite the rising costs, footfalls at the market are high, as buyers navigate the crowded lanes, balancing their desire with their financial realities. Many are opting for smaller quantities or mixing varieties to stay within the budget, showcasing the spirit of Diwali.

S. Ramesh said, “My wife asked for Kanakambaram flowers, but they are costly. I bought a few of them along with marigolds, jasmine and roses. We’ll make garlands at home to save money.”