Vizagites Relish Dishes Made by Foreign Students at World Fete

Visakhapatnam: Vizagites had a gala evening on Sunday relishing the dishes made by the foreign students pursuing various courses in Andhra university.

Feast Fest as it was called was organized by Andhra University as a part of university’s centenary celebrations. Students from 40 countries ran the stalls in traditional attire, explaining the traditional dishes to the visitors.

Chief guest and MD of Dredging Corporation and AU vice chancellor Prof. G.P. Rajashekar personally tasted the diverse delicacies prepared by both international and Indian students. The event stood out as a unique platform where world flavors met within a single university.

Behind every dish prepared by the international students, there was a story of heritage, uniqueness, and tradition.

The vice-chancellor said food items prepared by international students from 40 different countries, along with students from the AU Food Science department, created an impressive image for the city.

People were mostly seen at the Afghan, Bangladesh and Vietnam counters.

Many tasted fresh spring rolls (Goi Cuon) and banana milk.

“These are centuries-old dishes of our country,” stated a student Nhung of Vietnam. Her male friends dressed as Buddhist monks were seen interacting with the local people.

The Bangladesh counter was overcrowded. There, fish and shrimps prepared in mustard oil were sold out.

The visitors were also curious about Jordan’s traditional Shawarma, Mauritius dish Dholl Puri (vegetarian) and Nepal’s momos.

Students from Namibia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Palestine, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe also showcased their traditional culinary heritages.

Indian students pursuing Food Science and Technology at AU specially prepared Indian dishes for the festival. Biscuits, cakes, and Pani Puri were enjoyed by international students.