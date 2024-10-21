Vizagites Approach to Snakes Reflects Growing Awareness

Visakhapatnam: Reflecting a remarkable shift towards wildlife conservation, residents of Visakhapatnam have significantly altered their approach to snakes, instead of outright killing the reptiles.

This change in attitude is largely due to appreciation of the crucial role that snakes play in preserving the ecosystem.

Snake rescuer Kiran Rokkam told Deccan Chronicle, "In the past, people’s encounters with snakes often resulted in their killing due to fear and misconceptions. However, the current trend is residents calling professional snake rescuers to remove and relocate these reptiles safely. This approach ensures the safety of both humans and snakes and contributes to maintaining the ecological balance."

Animal lovers and environmentalists see this development as a positive step towards coexistence with nature. Snakes are essential for controlling pest populations. Their presence indicates a healthy environment. By choosing to relocate rather than harm them, people of Visakhapatnam have started actively participating in conservation efforts.

A local MRO office employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, recounted a recent snake encounter at their office in Seethammadhara. "We called the snake rescuers’ team. They promptly arrived and removed the reptile, while many of our office colleagues had been wanting to kill it.”

Rescuer Kiran disclosed that in a month, he rescues four to five snakes within the city limits. “I have rescued pythons and cobras, including a cobra from the collector's bungalow,” he pointed out. He maintained that snakes may be found in many parts of the city, as they are in search of food, like rats and lizards.

The snake rescuer said Visakhapatnam’s approach to snakes demonstrates how awareness and education can lead to a harmonious coexistence with wildlife.