Vizag Zoo’s Revenue Climbing, But Facilities For Animals, Humans Failing

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam remains one of the most visited public spaces in the city, attracting large crowds. On Nagula Chavithi, the zoo welcomed 9,664 visitors, generating revenue of ₹7.6 lakh. With the festive and winter seasons approaching, footfalls are expected to increase further. But the zoo's ageing infrastructure is under strain, raising significant concerns about its ability to offer a pleasant experience to the peak-season crowds. During the previous Kartika month, IGZP received revenue of ₹67.53 lakh from 87,994 visitors. Despite this financial success, essential amenities, such as clean restrooms, drinking water, and food services, remain inadequate, posing a risk to public goodwill and the zoo's broader educational mission. Further, since last year, IGZP has experienced a notable rise in its animal population. Among the mammals, it has witnessed births of Indian Grey Wolf pups, Bengal Fox cubs, and endangered ring-tailed lemur babies. The Indian Gaur, a vulnerable species, recorded multiple births, including third-generation calves. Giving a significant boost to conservation of carnivores, 14 dhole (Indian wild dog) puppies have been born. Chousingha (four-horned antelope) delivered two calves. Additionally, the population of herbivores, such as black buck deer is up by three, mouse deer by one, barking deer (2), Nilgai (3), sambar deer (5), and spotted deer population is up by seven. Notable avian births included three blue gold macaw chicks, three Lutino parakeet chicks, and four peach-faced lovebird chicks. Ground-dwelling species, such as the red jungle fowl and Indian peafowl, each produced 13 chicks, many of which have been successfully incubated artificially. Despite such increase in population, a recent visit by Deccan Chronicle revealed shortcomings in animal visibility. Many enclosures did not display new-born animals, with caretakers explaining that some are under veterinary care. Some caretakers admitted they are unsure of the new-borns' whereabouts. The renovated bird gallery appeared in poor condition. Dusty glass enclosures limited visibility. Many animals appeared solitary due to a lack of companions.

A staff member requesting anonymity disclosed that some animals have become lethargic after years without social isolation within their world. Signage is out-dated. There is a lack of interactive engagement. While informational boards exist, their language is often generic and does not resonate with today’s digitally aware audience. IGZP is yet to implement innovations in international zoos that offer audio guides and curated educational trails. Staff members have indicated there is no clear timeline for these upgrades. Basic amenities are also a pressing concern. The canteen offers limited food options. Visitors have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the condition of restrooms and access to drinking water.