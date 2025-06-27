Vizag Zoo Welcomes New Baby Indian Gaur

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam has celebrated the birth of a female Indian Gaur calf in the early hours of Thursday. This event marks a significant addition to the zoo's conservation program. The Indian Gaur (Bos gaurus), classified as a vulnerable species by the IUCN and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is recognised as the largest wild cattle species in the world.

This marks the zoo's second Gaur birth this year, following the arrival of a male calf in March. Zoo officials view this as a promising step in their conservation breeding efforts, providing renewed hope for the species' survival. According to the officials, the newborn calf is healthy and active, receiving close care from senior veterinarian Dr. P. Bhanu and his team, who are ensuring regular nutrition, immunisation, and safety measures.

“This achievement is the result of our dedicated team's hard work and expertise,” said Curator G. Mangamma. She added that Indian Gaurs are vital to maintaining ecological balance in the wild, and the zoo’s initiatives highlight the importance of captive breeding in preserving India’s rich biodiversity.



