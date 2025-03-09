Vizag Zoo Initiates Breeding of Endangered Asiatic Wild Dogs

Visakhapatnam: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here is engaged in the strategic planning and coordination of conservation breeding efforts for the endangered Asiatic wild dog, scientifically designated as Cuon alpinus, through guidelines established by the Central Zoo Authority.

The alarming decline in wild populations, primarily due to habitat destruction and poaching, emphasizes the urgency of this initiative, which addresses the imminent risk of extinction of the species. The Asiatic wild dog is classified as endangered and listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

This species displays cooperative breeding behaviour, where both males and females within the pack take part in rearing the offspring.

Additionally, the Asiatic wild dog exhibits typical reproductive characteristics of canines, including frequent urine marking and vocalisations.

Although the programme has shown less than favourable outcomes, the initial phase was marked by challenges, including the unfortunate loss of several wild dogs. Currently, the park maintains a population of 30 dholes, comprising 24 males and six females.

Conservation efforts commenced in 1992 with the capture of a male dhole and four cubs who accidentally fell into an open moat. Despite facing adversity, which resulted in the loss of two male cubs, the surviving individuals successfully reached maturity in captivity.

Further captures in 1994 contributed to population growth, although the group encountered issues related to advanced age and disease.

In December 2006, a significant milestone was achieved when a female dhole gave birth to nine pups, including five males and four females, thereby increasing the park's dhole population to 12, evenly distributed by gender.

In the same year, IGZP secured funding through a Small Grants Fellowship from the Central Zoo Authority of New Delhi, which facilitated the launch of an extensive research project. Supervised by B Vijay Kumar, then zoo curator, this project aimed at investigating various facets of the reproductive biology, breeding behaviour, enrichment requirements, and overall growth and development of the wild dogs in captivity.

The breeding season typically occurs between September and November, with females reaching sexual maturity at two years of age. The gestation period lasts approximately 62 to 63 days, with evident mammary gland enlargement observed five to ten days before delivery.

The pups typically open their eyes around the 13th to 14th day and are fed by the mother through regurgitation of meat.

The project aims to establish a founder stock for ex-situ breeding of healthy wild dogs in a suitable off-display facility. It will include creating animal history sheets, study book details and systematic data collection on the species' behaviour, social structure and reproduction for timely interventions.