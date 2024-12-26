Vizag zoo gets as new curator

Visakhapatnam:G. Mangamma takes charge as curator of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam. The appointment was made under the office of the principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force (HoFF), Mangalagiri. Mangamma, who has been serving as the assistant curator (FAC) since October 7, assumed full charge of her new role on December 26.

In her new position, Mangamma will oversee the zoo’s operations, focusing on animal welfare and the park’s smooth functioning. With her extensive experience in wildlife conservation and management, she is expected to strengthen the zoo’s efforts in conservation and education. IGZP, a vital institution in promoting environmental awareness, is poised to benefit from Mangamma’s leadership and commitment to wildlife preservation.