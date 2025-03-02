Vizag traffic cops take hard line on bike stunts

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police are cracking down on youths involving in stunts and illegal bike racing in the city. According to the instructions from the commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, special drives and inspections were conducted throughout the city, which resulted in the arrest of 38 such riders and seizure of 38 motorcycles.

Speaking at a press conference held on Sunday here, additional deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) K. Praveen Kumar emphasised that anyone engaging in illegal bike racing, stunts and reckless high-speed driving would face strict legal consequences. He urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules and prioritise safety on the roads.

The ADCP announced a revised framework for fines and punishments for traffic violations, stating that unauthorised racing and trials now face harsher penalties, with fines increased tenfold from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. Repeat offenders will face even stiffer penalties, including fines of Rs 10,000 and up to one year of imprisonment.

Other violations have also seen substantial increases in penalties, which include the fine for helmetless riding increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 100, along with a three-year license cancellation and driving without a license which will result in a fine raised from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.