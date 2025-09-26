Vizag To Pilot AI-Based Traffic Management

Visakhapatnam:MP M. Bharat on Thursday announced plans to introduce AI-assisted traffic control systems in Visakhapatnam to ease congestion and improve road safety.

At a review meeting in the Collectorate, Bharat stressed the need for modern solutions as the city grows into a tourism and economic hub. “Traffic control should be simple and effective, ensuring people travel in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said while addressing GVMC officials and representatives of four private tech firms.

The firms presented proposals covering smart signalling, automated rule violation detection, speed control, parking management, and dashboard-based monitoring. Five locations—Airport Road, RK Beach, Birla Junction, Punjabi Hotel Junction, and R&B Junction—have been shortlisted for pilot implementation.

District collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi also shared their inputs. GVMC has been tasked with preparing RFPs in the first week of October, with tenders expected by month-end.