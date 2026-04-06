Vizag To Host Inaugural Andhra Open Golf Tournament

Visakhapatnam: The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) has announced the inaugural Andhra Open, set to take place at the East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam from April 7 to 10. With a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, the tournament featured leading Indian professionals, including Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Angad Cheema, Honey Baisoya and Ajeetesh Sandhu. Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja, a past winner at EPGC, heads the foreign contingent of 18 players from nine countries. Local golfers S. Muthu and Mohammed Rahman will represent Visakhapatnam.

The East Point Golf Club, established in 1884 and redeveloped into a championship course in 2021, has previously hosted PGTI events and is known for its challenging layout and scenic surroundings.

PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl said the Andhra Open reflects the tour’s commitment to expanding golf across India and praised Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a sporting and tourism hub. He noted the strong support from the state government, sponsors, and the Andhra Pradesh Golf Association in making the event possible.