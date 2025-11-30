Vizag To Host Four International Cricket Matches Over Next 2 Months

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is ready to host four international matches involving India, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand over the next two months. All these matches are scheduled at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The first match is the third One-Day International being played between India and South Africa on December 6. Both teams are expected to arrive in Vizag on December 4, with practice sessions scheduled for December 5.

The ACA-VDCA Stadium will then host two Women's T20 Internationals between India and Sri Lanka on December 21 and December 23.

The current set of matches in Visakhapatnam will conclude with the fourth T20 India versus New Zealand International match starting from 7 p.m. on January 28, 2026.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has recently undergone renovations to meet global standards for hosting international cricket matches. The stadium currently has capacity to seat 25,000 spectators, with plans of expanding the capacity to 36,000 persons.

Recent infrastructure improvements include addition of 34 hospitality boxes, 250 toilet facilities, advanced fire safety systems, and four high-capacity lifts that can transport 64 people at a time.

ACA president Kesineni Sivanath described the scheduled matches as a proud moment for the Andhra Cricket Association. He asserted that ACA is committed to providing spectators a world-class experience at the stadium.

ACA secretary Sana Sathish Babu disclosed that their operations team is working continuously to ensure smooth execution of all the events. He asked cricket enthusiasts to purchase tickets early, follow entry guidelines, and join "safe, enjoyable and memorable days of cricket."