Vizag To Become International Tourism Hub: Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM: Apart from domestic tourism, Visakhapatnam will be developed as a hub for global tourism, said district collector M.N. Harindranath Prasad, while addressing a meeting held in connection with International Tourism Day in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the district collector said Vishakhapatnam was being developed in many sectors, with tourism given high priority. He recalled that recently, new projects such as the double-decker bus and the helicopter museum were opened, apart from the reopening of the modernised Yatri Niwas.

He said the beach corridor is being implemented in various ways to attract tourists. MN Harindher Prasad stated that the GVMC, VMRDA, and the department of tourism are undertaking projects that include more hotels and resorts, for which land allocations have been made along the beach corridor.

He said that innovative projects will be made available in two to three years, which will change the look of Vishakhapatnam. The district collector stated that many international events were scheduled to attract more people to the city.

They include the International Fleet Review and Vishakha city, which will be in February next year. The district collector said the recent food festival was a big hit and would be repeated again, along with other programs, in the ensuing days.

MN Harindher Prasad congratulated the winners of the recently held video and photographic competitions on various platforms, organised by representatives of the hotel and the merchants' association. Schoolchildren performed various cultural programs on the occasion, and a blood donation camp was held at VMRDA, where children participated, and over 100 donors came forward to donate blood.