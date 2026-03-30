Vizag Students Shine at National Art Contest

Visakhapatnam:Students of a private school at Gonnavanipalem (GVMC Ward 85) excelled in a national-level drawing competition organised by Rangotsav in Mumbai, bringing laurels to the city.

Out of the participants, 136 students won medals, including 42 gold, 23 silver and 71 bronze, showcasing the school’s strong focus on nurturing artistic talent.

To mark the achievement, the school organised a felicitation programme where its founder, principal and director honoured the winners.

They also appreciated art teacher for her guidance in developing students’ creativity and confidence.

The school management said such achievements highlight the importance of arts in education and inspire students to pursue creative excellence.