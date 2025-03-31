Vizag: Sandhya Rani pledges roads for tribal villages

Visakhapatnam: Tribal welfare minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani pledged to connect all inaccessible tribal villages with roads, inaugurating a newly constructed road in Saluru mandal on Monday. She announced Rs 30 crore for additional road projects to improve connectivity in remote areas.

The newly inaugurated road, built at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore, aims to enhance access to tribal regions. "During my tenure, I will ensure that all inaccessible tribal villages have proper roads and addresses," the minister said.

She announced Rs 30 crore for three more road projects in Saluru mandal, with additional projects in the pipeline awaiting funds. The sanctioned works include a 14-km stretch from Kurukutti to Sampangipadu at Rs 17.20 crore, a 6-km road from Kodana to Chinthamala costing Rs 7.30 crore and another project worth Rs 6 crore.

The minister further said the Chief Minister had approved road construction for all tribal villages to eliminate the "doli" system, where patients are carried in makeshift stretchers due to the lack of proper roads.

Responding to requests from Simidivalasa residents, she assured that a school and an Anganwadi centre would be established if the required strength and conditions were met.

Emphasising the need for ethical education, she urged parents to instill values in their children. "Every boy has a mother, sister and female relatives. Cruelty against girls and women should not happen," she said, urging parents to educate their children about proper conduct and caution them about behavior when they leave home.