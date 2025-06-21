Vizag Rises as One to Celebrate the International Yoga Day

Visakhapatnam: In a remarkable display of civic unity and discipline, Visakhapatnam established its name in the world during the International Yoga Day (IYD) 2025 celebrations. With seamless planning and enthusiastic public involvement, the city transformed into a vibrant canvas of calm at beaches, parks, rooftops and stadiums.

The main celebration stretched over the 26-kilometre coastline, from RK Beach to Rushikonda, where more than 319,000 participants engaged in a synchronised yoga session, a record-breaking initiative for a single venue. The event saw yoga enthusiasts from across north Andhra districts travel to the city before dawn, united by a collective desire to be part of a globally significant event.

While many men expressed pride in showcasing “Brand Visakhapatnam” to the world, women stepped forward with equal enthusiasm, wanting not to miss a historic event. The involvement of schoolchildren proved noteworthy. Students arrived at their school campuses as early as 3 a.m., before heading to the Beach Road with their teachers and classmates.

The turnout far exceeded expectations. The designated yoga compartment along the Beach Road filled up by 6 a.m. itself, prompting hundreds, especially women and elderly participants, to seek alternate spaces. Many performed yoga in public parks, such as the VMRDA Health Arena, Central Park and VUDA Park, and even rooftops.

“I could not find a spot at Beach Road, but I had to participate,” said P. Samardha from Pithapuram Colony, who moved to the VMRDA Health Arena. “It’s more than just exercise; it's about being in sync with the city,” Samardha asserted.

This sentiment resonated throughout the city. Open grounds, educational campuses, and stadiums became mats of mindfulness. Some participants joined for the sake of their physical well-being, while others came out of civic pride.

“I started practising yoga just last week to be part of this international event,” said B. Suryakiran from Chinna Musidiwada, who performed yoga near Rushikonda. “It’s our time to highlight on the world map,” his daughter Danvi added.

Inclusivity triumphed at the IYD celebration in Vizag. From professionals to pensioners, from schoolchildren to homemakers, the event became a cross-generational statement of unity. As the sun rose over the Bay of Bengal, it not only illuminated the coast but brought into focus the city’s harmony.

Government departments played a key role, organising month-long practice sessions and establishing facilities like toilets and drinking water stations near every yoga compartment. Technology facilitated registration, enhanced participation and provided real-time updates, giving a modern touch to the ancient practice.

In some cases, buses that transported participants to the venue became makeshift waiting areas due to space constraints. Nevertheless, the spirit of participation remained undeterred, despite leading to massive traffic jams.