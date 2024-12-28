Vizag rejoices as Nitish Kumar Reddy hits maiden test century

Visakhapatnam: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s sensational maiden Test century at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) sent waves of jubilation through his hometown of Visakhapatnam. In Gajuwaka, where his family resides, celebrations erupted as friends, relatives, and neighbours gathered to honour the young cricketer’s milestone. The joyous atmosphere was marked by bursting firecrackers, cutting a celebratory cake, and festive music.

Surendra Reddy, Nitish’s uncle who gifted him his first cricket bat, reflected on the momentous day, saying, “It was an unforgettable moment for us. Scoring a debut century in front of 80,000 fans at the MCG is an extraordinary achievement. What made it even more special was that his parents were there to witness it. Watching him shine on such a grand stage and make his parents proud was overwhelming.”

Nitish’s aunt, Sridevi, highlighted the sacrifices made by his parents throughout his cricketing journey. Speaking to the media, she said, “Their dedication and belief in Nitish have paid off. It is a proud day for our family.”

His father, Mutyala Reddy, expressed pride in his son’s achievement and credited Virat Kohli as an inspiration for Nitish. Recalling the tense moments when Nitish was on 99 runs, he said, “We were praying for him to reach his century. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”

The celebrations concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and fireworks as the community united to applaud Nitish’s exceptional accomplishment, cherishing a day that would remain etched in their hearts forever.