Vizag: RDO, DRO Transferred Amidst Cold War & Corruption Allegations

According to official sources, both officers have been relieved from their respective duties and directed to report to the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department in Andhra Pradesh. The move comes after a reported cold war between the two senior officials, culminating in allegations of fund mismanagement and misuse of administrative authority.

RDO Srilekha is said to have formally complained to the District Collector regarding the alleged diversion of government funds by the DRO for personal use. Based on the internal administrative reports, Collector Harendhira Prasad issued orders transferring both officers to avoid further embarrassment for the government. Visakhapatnam Joint Collector has been entrusted with the additional charge of DRO, while the Deputy Collector will handle RDO responsibilities.