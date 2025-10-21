 Top
Vizag: RDO, DRO Transferred Amidst Cold War & Corruption Allegations

Andhra Pradesh
21 Oct 2025 3:21 PM IST

The two officers were relieved from duties following allegations of corruption and misconduct.

File Image of Vizag District Collectorate

Visakhapatnam: In a significant development, Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad on Tuesday issued orders transferring Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) P. Srilekha and District Revenue Officer (DRO) B.H. Bhavani Shankar following internal disputes and serious allegations of corruption.

According to official sources, both officers have been relieved from their respective duties and directed to report to the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department in Andhra Pradesh. The move comes after a reported cold war between the two senior officials, culminating in allegations of fund mismanagement and misuse of administrative authority.

RDO Srilekha is said to have formally complained to the District Collector regarding the alleged diversion of government funds by the DRO for personal use. Based on the internal administrative reports, Collector Harendhira Prasad issued orders transferring both officers to avoid further embarrassment for the government. Visakhapatnam Joint Collector has been entrusted with the additional charge of DRO, while the Deputy Collector will handle RDO responsibilities.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
