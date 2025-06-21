Vizag Prepares A 26-km Spectacular Stretch To Welcome PM Modi

VISAKHAPATNAM: The port city of Visakhapatnam has prepared a spectacularly illuminated 26-kilometre stretch with decorative displays to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrives for what promises to be a record-breaking International Yoga Day demonstration on Saturday, June 21.

Around 25,000 workers have worked in eight-hour shifts daily to transform the city into a glittering showpiece of lights and artistic installations. Every major junction, road median and public space has been adorned with illuminated decorations to welcome the Prime Minister.

The entire coastal stretch is sparkling with decorative lighting. LED screens have been strategically placed at various compartments to broadcast the yoga performances by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other dignitaries.

Andhra University Engineering College Ground has been prepared as an alternative venue if weather conditions get worse. This venue too has proper lighting and decorations.

Footpaths along the Station Road, near the RTC complex, MVP Junction and AU Road feature yogasana paintings.

There is a festival-like ambience along Beach Road, Siripuram, All India Radio Circle and Jagadamba Junction greeting Narendra Modi and the expected five lakh people participating in the yoga.

A striking spherical installation has been set up at the INS Kursura Submarine Museum point, while artistic artefacts, including dolls and toys, have been strategically placed at various locations throughout the city.

The iconic Beach Road stretch between Naval Coastal Battery and The Park Hotel Junction has been beautified extensively, featuring creative installations including a giant floral structure and a distinctive green-topped paintbrush sculpture symbolising the government's “Harith Andhra Pradesh” environmental initiative.

Workers have been laying green yoga mats along the entire coastal route, with protective transparent sheets guarding against potential rain. Teams have been painting grills, footpaths and road medians along several kilometres.

Satyanarayana, a worker outsourced from Garividi in Vizianagaram district, has been assigned to oversee the installation of 100 illuminated tents across the stretch.

These tents will house drinking water stands, medical camps and desks, all decorated with lighting.

Around 2,500 GVMC sanitation workers have been mobilised to maintain the decor and visual display. The corporation’s horticulture department has enhanced greenery along the illuminated routes, creating an eco-friendly atmosphere that complements the light displays.